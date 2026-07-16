Jack O'Dell had a strong Select 17 Camp. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The stands are almost full at USA Hockey Select 17 Camp games. And no, it's not because of all the local hockey fans flooding the Northtown Center in Western New York.

It's because of all the college coaches.

Coaches with quarterzips and polos from Division 1 programs flocked to Select 17 Camp last week. Even with recruiting getting older, coaches still wanted to keep tabs on the top '09s from around the United States.

There seemed to be fewer committed players than in years past. That could be because many won't become eligible to commit to a school until Aug. 1. But it's also likely due to schools — and players — waiting.

I was there for the first two days of games on July 8 and 9. I've already written about potential NHL Draft prospects from Camp, and some of the players mentioned in those stories are written about in this one. These uncommitted players across the regions caught my eye.

Let's dive in.