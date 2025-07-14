Will Manchuso finished tied for fourth in points at Select 17 Camp. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

AMHERST, N.Y. — It's early in the summer, so it's time for USA Hockey Select Camps.

Every year, USA Hockey invites the best players from the 15, 16 and 17-year-old age groups to player development camps in Amherst, N.Y.

Select 17 Camp has been going on since last Monday, and it's a big deal. For starters, it gave NHL scouts a first look at potential talent for the 2026 NHL Draft. College coaches also got to see uncommitted talent, especially players who become eligible to commit on Aug. 1.

The biggest storyline, however, is who moves on to Hlinka Gretzky Camp and then to Team USA to compete at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. We will know more about that this week.

I was at Select 17 Camp last Tuesday and Wednesday, so I saw every team at least once (and typically twice). In picking uncommitted standouts, I based it on my own viewings and how they performed through the rest of the camp.

I've organized them by team. If I were a Division 1 college coach, these are the players I'd feel good about after this camp.

A friendly reminder: Massachusetts is a separate region from New England, according to USA Hockey.

Let's dive in.