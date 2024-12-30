17 standouts, takeaways from the 2024 Pete Frates Winter Classic

Pope Francis took down St. John's Prep, 4-1, in Saturday's final. (Rose Raymond/Salem News)

MIDDLETON, Mass. — Pope Francis took down St. John's Prep, 4-1, in the 10th annual Pete Frates Winter Classic championship game.

It was the fourth and final game of a two-day showcase featuring BC High and Central Catholic. Pope Francis beat Central Catholic, 3-0, in the first game on Friday, while St. John's Prep narrowly beat BC High, 2-1, in a thriller that featured a final-minute, game-winning goal.

BC High beat Central Catholic, 3-1, in Saturday's consolation game.

The tournament offered a great look at four MIAA Division 1 contenders. St. John's Prep is the reigning Div. 1 champ and was our preseason No. 1 team. Pope Francis won the Div. 1 title in 2023 and opened the season at No. 2.

BC High will be in and around the top 10 all season, while Central Catholic projects to be a tough out in March.

It's still early in the season. Lots can change between now and the tournament. But Friday and Saturday offered great looks at some high-end MIAA prospects.

Let's dive in.