17 standouts, takeaways from 2025 St. Paul’s Jamboree

Matteo Alvarez was a top player for Deerfield on Sunday. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

CONCORD, N.H. — For some teams, the regular season has begun. But for most, there are scrimmages still being played.

I tend not to pay much attention to scrimmages. Those games can give off the wrong impression about a team. But the St. Paul's Jamboree, which was held Sunday and Monday, has a group of six teams that I'm particularly interested in.

Deerfield was the No. 1 seed in the Elite 8 last season and enters this season at No. 10, while Tabor and Taft were in my Next 15. St. Paul's is very much a program on the rise, and Groton and Governor's Academy have legit potential.

So, on Sunday afternoon, I caught every team in their second games of the tournament.

These are just scrimmages, but I still came away with 14 standouts and three overarching takeaways. I kept the standouts to uncommitted hockey players.

Let's dive in.