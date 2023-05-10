17 players to watch from the ’07s at 2023 Mass. Hockey Festival

Patrick Woods was drafted in the seventh round of the USHL Phase 1 Draft by Cedar Rapids. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

It's a big year for the 2007-born players. A lot of these prospects are coming off their first seasons with new teams. Some took time to adjust while others dove right in and were top catalysts for their squad.

All will be looked upon to make big jumps over the course of the next year. A great performance this weekend at the Mass. Hockey Festival would go a long way in raising their profile.

Click or tap here to access the full schedule and rosters.

While there are lots of great players at this event, these 17 players have a high chance of standing out. That doesn't mean these are the 17 best — there are way too many good players at this event to pick the best going into it.

Nevertheless, here are 17 players to keep an eye on at the festival.