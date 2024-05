Caiden Pellegrino impressed at the Mass. Hockey Festival. (Team Shred Photography)

The 2024 Mass. Hockey Festival wrapped up this past weekend with the Final 40 at New England Sports Center.

For the 2009-born players, it was their first year participating in the event.

They battled to earn spots at USA Hockey's Select 15 Camp in Amherst, N.Y. That will take place July 17-22, while there will be a goalie camp July 14-17.

Here are the selections for the Massachusetts District. All players are listed alphabetically.