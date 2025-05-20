From left: Owen Lundin and Brendan Martin had strong Mass. Hockey Festivals. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The 2025 Mass. Hockey boys festival came to a close this past weekend with the Final 40 at Lovell Arena.

It was the first time participating in the event for 2010-born players.

They took to the ice to battle for spots at USA Hockey's Select 15 Camp, which will be in Amherst, N.Y., from July 16-21. The Boys National 15 Goalie Camp will be from July 13-16.

Here are the selections for the Massachusetts District, which is different from the New England District in the eyes of USA Hockey. All players are listed alphabetically.