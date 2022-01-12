17 New Englanders make NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings

Boston College commit Charlie Leddy (Fairfield, Conn.) was one of the local players on the list. (Photo by Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

Seventeen players from New England made the NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings that were released Wednesday.

Jack Hughes (Westwood, Mass.), a true freshman for Northeastern University after a standout career at the U.S. National Team Development Program, was the top-ranked New Englander at No. 7. Cameron Lund, a center for the USHL’s Green Bay Gamblers, came in second at No. 37 among North American skaters. From Bridgewater, Mass., Lund is committed to Northeastern and is a Cushing Academy and Boston Jr. Bruins product.

Here's a look at the others who made the rankings: