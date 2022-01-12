New England Hockey Journal

17 New Englanders make NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings

By

Charlie Leddy
Boston College commit Charlie Leddy (Fairfield, Conn.) was one of the local players on the list. (Photo by Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

Seventeen players from New England made the NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings that were released Wednesday.

Jack Hughes (Westwood, Mass.), a true freshman for Northeastern University after a standout career at the U.S. National Team Development Program, was the top-ranked New Englander at No. 7. Cameron Lund, a center for the USHL’s Green Bay Gamblers, came in second at No. 37 among North American skaters. From Bridgewater, Mass., Lund is committed to Northeastern and is a Cushing Academy and Boston Jr. Bruins product.

Here's a look at the others who made the rankings:

