17 New England District players picked for girls Select 15 Camp

Paisley Meyer had nine goals and 21 points in 26 games as a freshman at Phillips Exeter this season. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

There won't be any shortage of players from the New England District at USA Hockey's girls Select 15 camp.

In total, 216 of the nation's best players born in 2009 (120 forwards, 72 defenders and 24 goalies) will take the ice at Miami University (Ohio) from July 25-30.

The New England District includes Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont. It's a separate district from Massachusetts in the eyes of USA Hockey. New England will send 17 players to the Select 15 camp after making their evaluations at its girls festival earlier this month.

Here are the selections, listed alphabetically.