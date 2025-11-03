17 former prep players, locals who are starting strong in the USHL

Justin Graf, who used to play for Rivers, has been a success in the USHL. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

When at New England prep hockey games throughout the winter, I'll often overhear conversations about how locals are faring out in the USHL.

This player is killing it. Can you believe it? This player isn't, and left way too early. Can you believe that?

The USHL season is roughly a month and a half old, so we have a pretty good sample size to go off of in terms of success so far.

Lots can change between now and the end of the season. But these former prep players and locals have gotten off to great starts.

Names are in alphabetical order. Let's dive in.