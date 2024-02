Matt Cataldo will be vital to St. Sebastian's making a run. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Every team in the boys Elite 8 this season has a chance at the championship.

Yes, of course, the top two teams have the best chance. Cushing and Kimball Union are the favorites. Beating those two teams won't be easy.

But the other six all have legitimate chances at winning the whole thing.

To win, each team will need its best players to rise to the occasion (Duh. Thanks, Evan). So, who are the MVP candidates?

Let's dive in.