17 forwards among the ’09s to watch for the 2025 QMJHL Draft

We've looked at the '06s who might have eyes on them in the QMJHL Draft. Then, we monitored the '07s. It was all about '08s who should get some QMJHL attention on Wednesday.

But the majority of attention will likely be given to '09s in the QMJHL Draft, which begins Friday and continues on Saturday from the Vidéotron Center in Quebec City.

The CHL (consisting of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and Western Hockey League) didn't used to be a big option for New England talent, given that a player couldn't play in the league and be eligible for Division 1 NCAA hockey.

Since the CHL ruling last November, that has changed. New Englanders, who the QMJHL has regional rights to, can play in the league and play Division 1 college hockey someday.

We don't know exactly how the QMJHL Draft will pan out. But of the 197 New Englanders on the official QMJHL Draft list, 100 are '09s. From what I've heard, they will be the most sought-after players.

I've whittled down those 100 to 17 forwards, 10 defensemen and two goalies who, in my opinion, are in the best position to be picked by a QMJHL team. Obviously, that doesn't mean they will all be selected.

This story will focus on forwards (including one on the Quebec and Atlantic Canada list), while a separate one will look at the defensemen and goalies.

