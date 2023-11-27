Assabet celebrates winning the 16U Mass. Girls state championship. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — In a tough, physical matchup Sunday afternoon, Assabet Valley knocked off the Massachusetts Spitfires, 2-1, in the U16 Tier 1 Mass. Girls state championship.

The close battle between the two came down to the final play, where Assabet netminder Liz Luong (Framingham, Mass.) made a crucial stop to seal the victory and send the Patriots to nationals, which take place April 2-7 in Wesley Chapel, Fla.

In an intense battle, the game-winning goal was scored late in the second period when Assabet forward Nuala Gibbs fired a wrist shot into the back of the net, giving her team a lead it would never give up.

"The Spitfires, they're an unbelievable opponent. We split this year. They won one. We won one. So we knew we were going to be in for a game," Assabet head coach Kelly Sousa said. "We were excited about that, and we rose to the occasion.”