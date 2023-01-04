New England Hockey Journal

16 uncommitted standouts from Edwin G. Watkins Tournament

Michael Ranaldi was great for Governor's Academy this weekend. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

ASHBURNHAM, Mass. – After capturing the trophy at the Edwin G. Watkins Invitational Tournament, Cushing is now two-for-two in winning in-season tournaments so far this season.

Outside of a three-minute stretch of play in the third period against Lawrence in the semifinal, Cushing utterly dominated its three opponents at the tournament. Junior center, assistant captain and Boston College commit Landan Resendes (Marlboro, Mass.) earned MVP honors, thanks to his four goals and four assists.

A number of NHL scouts and college coaches took in the action over the course of the three days at the Iorio Arena on Cushing’s campus.

Based on my observations from Friday’s four games, here are notes on 16 uncommitted players who stood out.

