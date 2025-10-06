16 uncommitted standout forwards from fall prep hockey showcase

Josh Phillips should be a top player in prep this winter. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

SALEM, N.H. — On Sunday, the Cutting Edge Management (CEM) fall league met up with New England Fall Prep Hockey League (NEFPHL) teams at the Salem Icenter for a showcase.

The NEFPHL has been around for a long time and features several prep teams playing together. CEM started with Salisbury, Frederick Gunn, Westminster, Deerfield and Taft this fall. Salisbury and Frederick Gunn have two teams.

Sunday was a great opportunity to see several prep teams under one roof. It also showcased a whole bunch of uncommitted prospects who have junior and college hockey aspirations.

Before we get into the standout forwards, here are all of Sunday's matchups.

Team Yellow (Deerfield) vs. Top Gun 18U

Team Orange (Westminster) vs. Fall Prep Huskies (New Hampton)

Team Green (Frederick Gunn) vs. Fall Prep Bishops (Brooks)

Team Blue (Frederick Gunn) vs. American Hockey Academy

Team White (Salisbury) vs. Millville Millers (St. Paul's)

Team Black (Salisbury) vs. Fall Prep Governor's (Governor's Academy)

Team Red (Taft) vs. Fall Prep Wildcats (Kimball Union)

Here are 16 uncommitted standout forwards from Sunday. A separate story will be done on defensemen and goalies.

