16 uncommitted standout forwards from fall prep hockey showcase

SALEM, N.H. — On Sunday, the Cutting Edge Management (CEM) fall league met up with New England Fall Prep Hockey League (NEFPHL) teams at the Salem Icenter for a showcase.
The NEFPHL has been around for a long time and features several prep teams playing together. CEM started with Salisbury, Frederick Gunn, Westminster, Deerfield and Taft this fall. Salisbury and Frederick Gunn have two teams.
Sunday was a great opportunity to see several prep teams under one roof. It also showcased a whole bunch of uncommitted prospects who have junior and college hockey aspirations.
Before we get into the standout forwards, here are all of Sunday's matchups.
- Team Yellow (Deerfield) vs. Top Gun 18U
- Team Orange (Westminster) vs. Fall Prep Huskies (New Hampton)
- Team Green (Frederick Gunn) vs. Fall Prep Bishops (Brooks)
- Team Blue (Frederick Gunn) vs. American Hockey Academy
- Team White (Salisbury) vs. Millville Millers (St. Paul's)
- Team Black (Salisbury) vs. Fall Prep Governor's (Governor's Academy)
- Team Red (Taft) vs. Fall Prep Wildcats (Kimball Union)
Here are 16 uncommitted standout forwards from Sunday. A separate story will be done on defensemen and goalies.
The NEFPHL has been around for a long time and features several prep teams playing together. CEM started with Salisbury, Frederick Gunn, Westminster, Deerfield and Taft this fall. Salisbury and Frederick Gunn have two teams.
Sunday was a great opportunity to see several prep teams under one roof. It also showcased a whole bunch of uncommitted prospects who have junior and college hockey aspirations.
Before we get into the standout forwards, here are all of Sunday's matchups.