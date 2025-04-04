16 takeaways from 2025 girls All-NEPSAC selections

Loomis Chaffee's Lindsay Stepnowski earned NEPSAC Player of the Year honors. (Yuqi Qian)

The offseason is just about in full swing with the NEPSAC girls hockey championships drifting further in the rearview mirror.

Loomis Chaffee took down Phillips Andover in an Elite 8 championship thriller. Meanwhile, Deerfield blanked Tabor for the Large School title, and New Hampton cruised to a third straight Small School title, beating St. Mark's.

Now comes the part for individual recognition as we look back on the season.

The All-NEPSAC and Most Valuable Player selections, as voted by the coaches, came out Wednesday with some of the region’s top talent as the headliners.

Let’s dive into this year’s All-NEPSAC teams, plus some takeaways from the selections.