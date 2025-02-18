New England Hockey Journal

MIAA

16 standout forwards from the Hingham Showcase

Caroline Doherty
Caroline Doherty celebrates her hat trick in Hingham's win over Westwood. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

HINGHAM, Mass. — Some of the best teams in girls MIAA hockey took to the ice to kick off the annual Hingham Showcase on Monday.

Six top-10 teams were in action, including each of the top four squads. No. 2 Malden Catholic took down Lincoln-Sudbury, 3-1, before No. 7 Archbishop Williams took a 2-1 overtime thriller over Arlington. No. 4 Duxbury took a last-second, 2-1 win over St. Mary's in a meeting of last year's state champions, and No. 1 Hingham handed No. 8 Westwood its first loss in a 4-2 thriller. Meanwhile, No. 3 Notre Dame (Hingham) took care of Braintree, 4-1, before Andover beat Needham, 7-0, in the nightcap.

I made it down to Pilgrim Arena for the first day of the showcase, which will continue on Tuesday and Thursday. I took in Archbies' win over Arlington, Duxbury's win over St. Mary's and Hingham's win over Westwood.

Each game featured its fair share of drama and plenty of high-end play.

We'll look at standout defenders and goalies from the day later this week. For now, let's dive into 16 standout forwards.

