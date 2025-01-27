New England Hockey Journal

MIAA

16 standout forwards from first round of 2025 Ed Burns Coffee Pot

By
By

Liam Hansen
Liam Hansen celebrates his double-overtime winner for Reading versus Braintree. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

ARLINGTON, Mass. — The first round of the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament saw almost the complete opposite results of last year's tournament.

The 2024 edition of the tournament featured upsets in five of the eight first-round games. This season, it was all chalk. The higher seeds in each division took home wins.

There was plenty to keep track of in the Doherty Division first round at Ed Burns Arena in Arlington, Mass. You had No. 1 Reading outlasting No. 8 Braintree in a goalie duel that went to double overtime. No. 2 Hingham pulled away from No. 7 Winchester in a back-and-forth affair, while No. 3 Belmont and No. 4 Arlington rolled to high-flying wins.

Here’s a look at the results for the Doherty Division. Click or tap here to access the scoreboard from the Brinn.

  • No. 2 Hingham 5, No. 7 Winchester 3
  • No. 1 Reading 1, No. 8 Braintree 0 (2OT)
  • No. 4 Arlington 7, No. 5 Tewksbury 1
  • No. 3 Belmont 5, No. 6 Concord-Carlisle 1

Various forwards showed well in the Doherty Division’s first round of the tournament. We’ll focus another story later this week on standout defensemen and goalies from the first round.

Let’s dive in.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

