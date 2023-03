Kimball Union's Jack Sadowski had 24 goals and 42 points in 34 games. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Every year, prep coaches hope their first-year players can come in and make an impact alongside the returning players.

There were quite a few first-year prep players who were massive for their respective teams this season. Some were key cogs while others provided significant depth.

A lot of these players will be projected to make significant impacts in 2023-24.

Let's dive in.