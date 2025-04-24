New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

16 players from New England District selected for 2025 Select 15 Camp

Avatar photo
By

Jake Donatelli played for St. George's this winter. (Louis Walker III Photography)

USA Hockey's Select 15 Camp is a big deal. It's the first big showcase for the U.S. National Team Development Program to view. It gives many colleges their first viewings of these players. It's also players' first experience at a Select Camp. 

The 2010s will go through that this season. 

Sixteen players from the New England District will be at camp, which will be held from July 16-21 in Buffalo. Goalies will participate in camp July 13-16. 

The New England District got nine spots at forward, five on defense and two goalies to send to Buffalo. 

It’s also important to note that these players don’t all play on one team — USA Hockey scatters them among players from other regions.

Here are the selections. We’ve organized it by player name, team and home state.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Kimee Duplessis

12 uncommitted players to watch at 2025 Mass. Hockey girls festival

When the Mass. Hockey girls festival kicks off for all players on Friday, everyone will be competing for spots in the Final 40 next month.…
Read More

16 players from New England District selected for 2025 Select 15 Camp

USA Hockey's Select 15 Camp is a big deal. It's the first big showcase for the U.S. National Team Development Program to view. It gives…
Read More

14 players from New England District selected for 2025 Select 16 Camp

When USA Hockey's Select 16 takes place in Buffalo from June 25 to July 1, 14 New England District players will take to the ice.…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter