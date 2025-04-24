Jake Donatelli played for St. George's this winter. (Louis Walker III Photography)

USA Hockey's Select 15 Camp is a big deal. It's the first big showcase for the U.S. National Team Development Program to view. It gives many colleges their first viewings of these players. It's also players' first experience at a Select Camp.

The 2010s will go through that this season.

Sixteen players from the New England District will be at camp, which will be held from July 16-21 in Buffalo. Goalies will participate in camp July 13-16.

The New England District got nine spots at forward, five on defense and two goalies to send to Buffalo.

It’s also important to note that these players don’t all play on one team — USA Hockey scatters them among players from other regions.

Here are the selections. We’ve organized it by player name, team and home state.