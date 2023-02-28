16 candidates to win Elite 8 MVP in NEPSAC boys playoffs

Milton's Sam Caulfield leads the region in save percentage. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

For a team to win the Stuart/Corkery Elite 8 Tournament, it goes without saying (but I'm going to say it anyway) that someone usually steps up and leads his squad to the championship.

It's a gauntlet of the best teams in the region, which means the best players must rise to the top.

Cushing and Avon Old Farms were top teams throughout the season, but Milton Academy and Nobles have proven they're formidable No. 3 and 4 seeds. The other four — Brunswick, Belmont Hill, Westminster and Kimball Union — have legitimate cases to pull off upsets.

Here are eight players who, if their team makes a run, will be strong candidates for MVP. And, because all of these teams have multiple top players, we'll pick a second choice as well.