16 breakout players in prep hockey this season

From left: Calvin Beard of St. Mark's, Sam Caulfield of Milton Academy and Gio DiGiulian of Kent. (Dave Arnold and Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

One of the most interesting storylines in prep hockey every year is the breakout players.

There are players who come into every season with high expectations. Cushing stars Landan Resendes (Marlborough, Mass.), Ethan Gardula (Princeton, Mass.), Ryan Philbrick (Concord, N.H.) and Zach Rizzo are great examples. They entered this season as the subjects of our November/December prep school magazine cover feature. All four are having terrific seasons for head coach Paul Pearl’s team, but none are really breaking out since the expectations were already there. They’re just fulfilling (and exceeding) them.

But there are other players around the region who went from having solid seasons last year to becoming top-tier players for their teams. That’s what this story is all about.

I picked nine forwards, five defensemen and two goalies. All had to be somewhere in prep hockey last season. Of course, there are many other great breakout players aside from these 16 names. These 16 have just stood out a lot so far.

Let’s dive in.