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15 takeaways from the last month in women’s college hockey recruiting

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Annabelle Lovell was previously committed to Minnesota. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)
Annabelle Lovell was previously committed to Minnesota. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

We're in the thick of the women's college hockey commitment season.

Rising juniors in the class of 2028 became eligible to commit on June 15. Meanwhile, rising seniors continue to lock in their next steps as well.

The next big date on the calendar is Aug. 1, which is when official visits can begin for the class of 2028. It's safe to expect even more commitments will continue to roll in over the coming weeks and months.

It's been about a month since we last took stock of the latest women's college hockey recruiting news around New England. A lot has happened since then, as many of the region's top rising juniors have landed commitments.

Let's dive in.

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