New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

15 takeaways from boys All-NEPSAC selections

Avatar photo
By

Mason Chen (far left), Rudy Guimond (middle) and Alex LoGuercio all had great seasons. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The NEPSAC boys hockey season has been over for almost a month now. First, there were new champions crowned. Avon Old Farms took the Elite 8 title, while Taft snagged the Large School and Lawrence Academy won the Small School championship.

Now it's time to break the season down.

The conference released its list of All-NEPSAC selections for the East and West while handing out a slew of honorable mentions. These were picked by coaches sending in submissions and then coaches voting on their region. Coaches could not vote for their own players.

This is far from the only story we'll have breaking down the 2022-23 boys prep season. Along with the standout first-year players that we already featured, New England Hockey Journal will have a lot more in the coming weeks.

Let's take a look at, and react to, who made it.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

2005 New England boys college hockey commitments

Through a variety of pathways, lots of players routinely join New England's college hockey programs. Many come from this region, while others make their way…
Read More

15 takeaways from boys All-NEPSAC selections

The NEPSAC boys hockey season has been over for almost a month now. First, there were new champions crowned. Avon Old Farms took the Elite…
Read More

Scott Morrow and Ryan Ufko to return to UMass next season

While UMass didn't have the season it wanted this year, next year is already off to a great start. Star defensemen Scott Morrow and Ryan…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter