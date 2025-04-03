Indiana Grossbard had a terrific first season at Avon Old Farms. (Avon Old Farms School)

It's crazy to think the NEPSAC boys hockey championships were almost one month ago.

Cushing took down Dexter Southfield for the Elite 8 title in a thriller, while Phillips Andover took home the Large School trophy and Kimball Union captured the Small School title.

The dust has settled. We can now properly look back on the season. And while we haven't put forth our awards yet, All-NEPSAC selections were released on Wednesday.

It's an interesting look at who coaches felt were the best forwards, defensemen and goalies this season. The selections were made by coaches voting on their region. Coaches couldn’t vote for their players.

Let's take a look and react to the All-NEPSAC selections.