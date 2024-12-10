New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

15 takeaways from the 2024 Phillips Exeter Invitational Tournament

Avatar photo
By

Brunswick's Joey Salandra (far right) celebrates with Cam Minella (left) and Mason St. Louis. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

EXETER, N.H. — The Phillips Exeter Invitational is consistently among New England boys' prep hockey's top early-season showcases.

This past weekend, Brunswick, Frederick Gunn, Hebron, Kent, Kimball Union, New Hampton, Phillips Exeter and Rivers participated.

It led to some high-end matchups. Here's a full glimpse at the scoreboard:

Saturday 

  • Kimball Union 2, Rivers 1
  • Frederick Gunn 5, New Hampton 0
  • Brunswick 9, Phillips Exeter 6
  • Kent 9, Hebron 2

Sunday 

  • Rivers 11, Hebron 0
  • Brunswick 6, New Hampton 2
  • Kimball Union 4, Kent 0
  • Frederick Gunn 2, Phillips Exeter 2

Some of these teams were playing for the first time this season. There was certainly rust and many of these squads will take time to form. Kimball Union thoroughly outplayed Kent in a highly-anticipated matchup on Sunday. My guess is that if those teams met again later in the season, it would be much closer.

I was there on Sunday, so most of my takeaways will revolve around what I saw then. Still, some of Saturday's action will be incorporated.

Let's dive in.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

D-3: Which teams are thriving in their new conference homes?

Only a handful of games separate us from a hard stop to the first segment of the Division 3 hockey season. In New England, one…
Read More

15 takeaways from the 2024 Phillips Exeter Invitational Tournament

EXETER, N.H. — The Phillips Exeter Invitational is consistently among New England boys' prep hockey's top early-season showcases. This past weekend, Brunswick, Frederick Gunn, Hebron,…
Read More
Julia Loughlin

Girls prep rankings: A shakeup in top 10 after an exciting first week

Girls prep hockey is officially back. Just a week into the season, we've already seen several high-end matchups, including some top-10 clashes. Take New Hampton…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter