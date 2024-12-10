15 takeaways from the 2024 Phillips Exeter Invitational Tournament

Brunswick's Joey Salandra (far right) celebrates with Cam Minella (left) and Mason St. Louis. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

EXETER, N.H. — The Phillips Exeter Invitational is consistently among New England boys' prep hockey's top early-season showcases.

This past weekend, Brunswick, Frederick Gunn, Hebron, Kent, Kimball Union, New Hampton, Phillips Exeter and Rivers participated.

It led to some high-end matchups. Here's a full glimpse at the scoreboard:

Saturday

Kimball Union 2, Rivers 1

Rivers 1 Frederick Gunn 5, New Hampton 0

New Hampton 0 Brunswick 9, Phillips Exeter 6

Phillips Exeter 6 Kent 9, Hebron 2

Sunday

Rivers 11, Hebron 0

Hebron 0 Brunswick 6, New Hampton 2

New Hampton 2 Kimball Union 4, Kent 0

Kent 0 Frederick Gunn 2, Phillips Exeter 2

Some of these teams were playing for the first time this season. There was certainly rust and many of these squads will take time to form. Kimball Union thoroughly outplayed Kent in a highly-anticipated matchup on Sunday. My guess is that if those teams met again later in the season, it would be much closer.

I was there on Sunday, so most of my takeaways will revolve around what I saw then. Still, some of Saturday's action will be incorporated.

Let's dive in.