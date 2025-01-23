15 standouts, takeaways from Williston and Dexter’s scoreless tie

Dexter Southfield and Williston Northampton battled in a top-two girls prep hockey clash. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

BROOKLINE, Mass. — In one of the best girls prep hockey games of the season so far, Williston Northampton and Dexter Southfield couldn't break a deadlock, skating away with a 0-0 draw.

It certainly wasn't for a lack of chances between the two top-ranked teams in prep.

Dexter rang the post three times, including Marion Legge (Scituate, Mass.) nailing the crossbar on a 3-on-2 late in the second period before Maggie Chudzinski (Needham, Mass.) hit the crossbar on a third-period power play.

Brooke Schlutter had a chance to win it for Williston on a breakaway late in regulation but hit the post, trying to go high glove.

Dexter's Annabelle Aitken (Winchester, Mass.) and Williston's Olivia Ferebee each made some highlight-reel desperation saves in the third period, too. Ferebee had the save of the game when she was on her back and somehow managed to get her glove on Evelyn Doyle's attempt at the goal line.

Aitken finished with 28 saves for the Shields by my count, including 11 in the third period, while Ferebee made 20 stops for the Wildcats. Nine of Ferebee's saves came in the third.

With the tie, both teams remain undefeated. Dexter is now 9-0-4, while Williston sustained the first blemish to its record this season, sitting 12-0-1.

Let's dive into 15 standouts and takeaways from the game.