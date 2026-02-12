15 standouts, takeaways from St. Sebastian’s win over Belmont Hill

Cade Noonan scored twice for St. Sebastian's against Belmont Hill. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

NEEDHAM, Mass. — When St. Sebastian's senior defenseman Oliver Manning (Franklin, Mass.) went to clear the puck from his own zone early in the third period, he knew he was going to get crushed. The hit reverberated down the glass, thrashing back against the large number of students pushing on it.

That puck eventually ended up on the stick of junior forward Danny Porter and then senior Ty Curry, who sniped a shot off the rush past Belmont Hill junior goalie Ethan Bauer. It was the eventual game winner.

The play proved to be emblematic: Belmont Hill threw everything at St. Sebastian's, yet the Arrows never wavered, taking down the No. 5 Sextants, 4-2, to win both of their matchups with its rival this season.

St. Sebastian's improved to 14-7-0 with the win, getting back on track after losses to Milton Academy and Cushing. Belmont Hill fell to 14-6-4.

Let's dive into some standouts and takeaways.