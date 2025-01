Rian Chudzinski tallied a hat trick against St. George's. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. — It was never close.

No. 1 Dexter Southfield went down to St. George’s on Wednesday afternoon and beat the Dragons by a staggering final score of 9-1.

Dexter improved to 15-2-0 on the season, while St. George’s fell to 11-6-1.

This was a weird one given St. George’s entered as a borderline top-10 team and lost by eight goals.

Let’s dive in.