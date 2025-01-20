15 standouts, takeaways from 2025 Catholic Conference Showcase

Joe Von Handorf celebrates scoring the eventual game-winning goal on Sunday. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

CANTON, Mass. — If you're a fan of upsets, you would've thoroughly enjoyed Sunday's Catholic Conference Showcase.

St. John's Prep, Xaverian, BC High, Catholic Memorial, St. John's Shrewsbury and Malden Catholic converged on the Canton Ice House for a showcase on Sunday.

The results were a bit surprising. Here they are:

Xaverian 2, No. 3 St. John's Prep 1

No. 3 St. John's Prep 1 No. 6 Catholic Memorial 2, BC High 0

BC High 0 Malden Catholic 5, No. 7 St. John's Shrewsbury 3

Catholic Memorial taking down BC High wasn't much of a shock. But Xaverian, who has struggled through the first month and a half, getting a win over St. John's Prep, the team that knocked the Hawks out of the playoffs last season, is huge. And how about Malden Catholic?

Let's dive into standouts and takeaways from the event. Standouts are listed alphabetically.