15 standouts from Week 3 of 2026 Premier Prep League

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Vienna Noble is headed to Shattuck-St. Mary's next season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)
BELMONT, Mass. — We're in the dog days of the offseason in New England, but that doesn't mean there isn't some high-end action to take in.
The Premier Prep League is in full swing at Belmont's Skip Vigliorio Rink as some of the area's top players stay sharp during the summer. It runs each Wednesday with games at 7, 8:10 and 9:20 p.m.
This week marked Week 3 of this season of the PPL. The slate featured a 6-2 win for Team Grey over Team White, while Team Black took down Team Blue, 4-1. Team Red wrapped up the night with a 7-2 win over Team Light Blue.
There were the expected habits and tendencies of summer hockey throughout Wednesday's games. But all were competitive and featured plenty of skill.
Let's dive into 15 standouts from Week 3 of the PPL.
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