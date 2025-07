Austin Wu at the Mass. Hockey Festival in May. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

BOSTON — Harvard is hosting the Crimson Combine this week for players in the 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014 birth years.

The event allows players to practice and play against one another. Monday and Tuesday were focused on the 2010s and 2012s.

It's a bit early for us to begin watching the '12s, but the '10s are certainly in our wheelhouse. I spent Monday watching both '10s games (all four teams).

Let's dive into 15 standouts from Monday's action.