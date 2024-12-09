15 standouts and takeaways from 2024 ISL Keller Showcase

Nobles celebrates Ethan Cox's (3) first-period goal against Belmont Hill in the ISL Keller Showcase. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

DEDHAM, Mass. — This weekend was packed with prep hockey action between a number of invitationals, jamborees and showcases.

On Sunday, several teams made their way along I-95 in Massachusetts to Dedham and Needham for the ISL Keller Showcase at Nobles and St. Sebastian’s.

The showcase featured Belmont Hill, Governor’s, Lawrence Academy, Milton Academy, Tabor, Thayer and, of course, Nobles and Seb's.

I caught the action at Nobles, first seeing Tabor steal a win from Lawrence before the host Bulldogs rode a big third period to victory over Belmont Hill. Just down the road, Thayer fended off Gov's in overtime, while host Seb's knocked off Milton.

Here’s Sunday’s scoreboard:

At Nobles:

Nobles 4 , Belmont Hill 0

, Belmont Hill 0 Tabor 3, Lawrence Academy 1

At St. Sebastian’s:

St. Sebastian’s 5 , Milton Academy 2

, Milton Academy 2 Thayer 3, Governor's 2 (OT)

Let’s dive into 15 standouts and takeaways from the showcase: