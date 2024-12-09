New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Boys

15 standouts and takeaways from 2024 ISL Keller Showcase

Avatar photo
By

Ethan Cox
Nobles celebrates Ethan Cox's (3) first-period goal against Belmont Hill in the ISL Keller Showcase. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

DEDHAM, Mass. — This weekend was packed with prep hockey action between a number of invitationals, jamborees and showcases.

On Sunday, several teams made their way along I-95 in Massachusetts to Dedham and Needham for the ISL Keller Showcase at Nobles and St. Sebastian’s.

The showcase featured Belmont Hill, Governor’s, Lawrence Academy, Milton Academy, Tabor, Thayer and, of course, Nobles and Seb's.

I caught the action at Nobles, first seeing Tabor steal a win from Lawrence before the host Bulldogs rode a big third period to victory over Belmont Hill. Just down the road, Thayer fended off Gov's in overtime, while host Seb's knocked off Milton.

Here’s Sunday’s scoreboard:

At Nobles:

  • Nobles 4, Belmont Hill 0
  • Tabor 3, Lawrence Academy 1

At St. Sebastian’s:

  • St. Sebastian’s 5, Milton Academy 2
  • Thayer 3, Governor's 2 (OT)

Let’s dive into 15 standouts and takeaways from the showcase:

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Ethan Cox

15 standouts and takeaways from 2024 ISL Keller Showcase

On Sunday, several teams made their way along I-95 in Massachusetts to Dedham and Needham for the ISL Keller Showcase at Nobles and St. Sebastian’s.…
Read More

Boys prep rankings: A week of chaos shakes up the top 10

Chaos was the theme of the first week of New England boys prep hockey, and it was even prevalent in the handful of games played…
Read More

10 takeaways from Avon Old Farms’ 5-2 win over St. George’s

NEWPORT, R.I. — There are many reasons Avon Old Farms captain and forward Cooper Snee is committed to Providence College. They were all on display…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter