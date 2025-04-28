New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

15 standout 2008 players from 2025 Mass. Hockey girls festival

Avatar photo
By

Brooke Bartlett
Rivers' Brooke Bartlett had a strong showing on Friday at Mass. Hockey's girls festival. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

ROCKLAND, Mass. — Some of the best players in Massachusetts took the ice at Lovell Arena this past weekend.

Mass. Hockey's 2025 girls festival featured a total of 229 players across the 2008, 2009 and 2010 age groups.

Each group will be whittled down to the Final 40, which will be at Lovell Arena from May 17-18. From there, players will be selected for USA Hockey's national camps — the National 15 Camp, the National 15 Goalie Camp and the National 16/17 Camp at Miami University (Ohio) in July, as well as the U18 Women's National Festival in Lake Placid in August.

During this weekend's festival, I made sure to spend equal time watching each group. I spent Friday watching the 2008s. On Saturday, I saw the '09s, while I watched the 2010s on Sunday.

Let's dive into 15 standouts among the '08s.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Nobles hires Dan McGoff as next boys head hockey coach

Nobles has its next boys hockey head coach. On Sunday, the school announced that Dan McGoff will take over as head coach starting in the 2025-26…
Read More
Brooke Bartlett

15 standout 2008 players from 2025 Mass. Hockey girls festival

ROCKLAND, Mass. — Some of the best players in Massachusetts took the ice at Lovell Arena this past weekend. Mass. Hockey's 2025 girls festival featured…
Read More

Jamie Glance commits to Boston University and other recruiting news

Boston University scored another recruiting win this week. U.S. National Team Development Program forward Jamie Glance announced his commitment to Boston University. Glance, a native…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter