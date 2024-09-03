15 standout 15O forwards from Eastern Alliance Kickoff

MARLBORO, Mass. — The New England Sports Center was buzzing this weekend, hosting countless games over Friday-Monday for the famous Eastern Alliance Kickoff, always held Labor Day weekend.
I watched the 15O division. It's a big fall for them. For the select few, it's a chance to be looked at by the U.S. National Team Development Program. For others, it's all about making a good first impression for the Division 1 coaches in attendance.
Most, however, are looking to take a big step this fall so that they're ready to own a bigger spot in their prep or high school lineup.
Here is the full list of teams I saw:
- Boston Jr. Eagles
- New Jersey Rockets
- Mid Fairfield Rangers
- Florida Alliance North
- Long Island Gulls
- Cape Cod Whalers
- Yale Jr. Bulldogs
- St. Louis AAA Blues
- Neponset Valley River Rats
- Buffalo Jr. Sabres
The Jr. Eagles finished as the champs of the event, taking down Mid Fairfield in Monday's championship. Ryder Bisson (Winchester, Mass.) won the game in overtime on a nice shot from the high slot.
Let's dive into 15 forwards who stood out during the games I watched. A separate story will be done on defensemen and goalies.