15 standout 15O forwards from Eastern Alliance Kickoff

Finn Sears (right) celebrates after scoring a goal. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — The New England Sports Center was buzzing this weekend, hosting countless games over Friday-Monday for the famous Eastern Alliance Kickoff, always held Labor Day weekend.

I watched the 15O division. It's a big fall for them. For the select few, it's a chance to be looked at by the U.S. National Team Development Program. For others, it's all about making a good first impression for the Division 1 coaches in attendance.

Most, however, are looking to take a big step this fall so that they're ready to own a bigger spot in their prep or high school lineup.

Here is the full list of teams I saw:

Boston Jr. Eagles

New Jersey Rockets

Mid Fairfield Rangers

Florida Alliance North

Long Island Gulls

Cape Cod Whalers

Yale Jr. Bulldogs

St. Louis AAA Blues

Neponset Valley River Rats

Buffalo Jr. Sabres

The Jr. Eagles finished as the champs of the event, taking down Mid Fairfield in Monday's championship. Ryder Bisson (Winchester, Mass.) won the game in overtime on a nice shot from the high slot.

Let's dive into 15 forwards who stood out during the games I watched. A separate story will be done on defensemen and goalies.