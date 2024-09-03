New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

15 standout 15O forwards from Eastern Alliance Kickoff

Finn Sears (right) celebrates after scoring a goal. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — The New England Sports Center was buzzing this weekend, hosting countless games over Friday-Monday for the famous Eastern Alliance Kickoff, always held Labor Day weekend.

I watched the 15O division. It's a big fall for them. For the select few, it's a chance to be looked at by the U.S. National Team Development Program. For others, it's all about making a good first impression for the Division 1 coaches in attendance.

Most, however, are looking to take a big step this fall so that they're ready to own a bigger spot in their prep or high school lineup.

Here is the full list of teams I saw:

  • Boston Jr. Eagles
  • New Jersey Rockets
  • Mid Fairfield Rangers
  • Florida Alliance North
  • Long Island Gulls
  • Cape Cod Whalers
  • Yale Jr. Bulldogs
  • St. Louis AAA Blues
  • Neponset Valley River Rats
  • Buffalo Jr. Sabres

The Jr. Eagles finished as the champs of the event, taking down Mid Fairfield in Monday's championship. Ryder Bisson (Winchester, Mass.) won the game in overtime on a nice shot from the high slot.

Let's dive into 15 forwards who stood out during the games I watched. A separate story will be done on defensemen and goalies.

