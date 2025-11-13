15 standout 14U prospects from the Mass. State Tournament

Max Prudovsky is a high-end center for the Junior Eagles. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — With all the top 14U teams in Massachusetts under one roof at the Mass. State Tournament this past weekend, I wanted to catch a glimpse of the future top prospects.

I haven't seen any of the '11s this fall, with most of my focus going to the 15O, 16U and 18U levels. I did get to watch some of the '11s at Harvard's Crimson Combine this summer. But that was about it.

First impressions? It's early, but there is legitimate talent among the '11s in Massachusetts, and I haven't even gotten the chance to see the birth year around the rest of the region.

Islanders Hockey Club took down the Cape Cod Whalers in the championship, but I watched most of the teams throughout the weekend.

Here are 15 standouts.