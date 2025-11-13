New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

15 standout 14U prospects from the Mass. State Tournament

Avatar photo
By

Max Prudovsky is a high-end center for the Junior Eagles. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — With all the top 14U teams in Massachusetts under one roof at the Mass. State Tournament this past weekend, I wanted to catch a glimpse of the future top prospects.

I haven't seen any of the '11s this fall, with most of my focus going to the 15O, 16U and 18U levels. I did get to watch some of the '11s at Harvard's Crimson Combine this summer. But that was about it.

First impressions? It's early, but there is legitimate talent among the '11s in Massachusetts, and I haven't even gotten the chance to see the birth year around the rest of the region.

Islanders Hockey Club took down the Cape Cod Whalers in the championship, but I watched most of the teams throughout the weekend.

Here are 15 standouts.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Lindsay Stepnowski

Loomis Chaffee: What to expect in girls prep hockey in 2025-26

It was all about Loomis Chaffee last season. The Pelicans lost just twice in the regular season, nabbing the No. 2 seed in the Elite…
Read More

Belmont Hill: What to expect in boys prep hockey in 2025-26

At the end of last season, Belmont Hill looked to be one of the favorites entering this winter. Sure, there were losses throughout the lineup.…
Read More
Brooke Schlutter

Williston Northampton: What to expect in girls prep hockey in 2025-26

Williston Northampton is a perennial powerhouse in girls prep. The Wildcats lived up to that billing last winter. They were undefeated until the second-to-last game…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter