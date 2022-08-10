15 top prospects from Beantown Summer Classic, Uncommitted Division

Joey Zheng, from Andover and the River Rats U-18, was among the top skaters at the Beantown Summer Classic. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — Six teams of players competed in the Uncommitted Division at the Beantown Summer Classic from Sunday to Tuesday at the New England Sports Center.

Players in this division were born between 2003 and 2007 and all were looking to catch the eye of college coaches in attendance. In addition to Division 1 coaches from Hockey East, ECAC Hockey and Atlantic Hockey, there were also a handful of Division 3 coaches, mostly from the NESCAC.

The talent pool in this division varied widely from a couple of younger players who appear to be slam dunk Division 1 prospects to some skaters who are more likely to play club hockey, if at all, in college.

Below are evaluations on 15 players who caught my eye during viewings of this division at the Beantown Summer Classic.