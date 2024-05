Michael Munroe made USA Hockey's Select 17 Camp. (Team Shred Photography)

The 2024 Mass. Hockey Festival came to a close this past weekend.

For the 2007-born players, it was there last time participating in the event, which means it was also their last chance to make a USA Hockey Select Camp.

Mass. Hockey, which is its own district in the eyes of USA Hockey, has made its picks for who will move on to Select 17 Camp. That takes place June 25-July 1 in Amherst, N.Y.

Here are its selections. The names are in alphabetical order.