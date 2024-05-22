15 players from Mass. Hockey Festival picked for Select 16 Camp

Michael Federico made the USA Hockey Select 16 Camp. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The 2024 Mass. Hockey Festival wrapped up this past weekend at the New England Sports Center.

It was the second time participating in this event for the 2008-born players. They knew what to expect this time around.

Throughout the Final 40, they battled for spots at USA Hockey's Select 16 Camp. That will be held from July 9-15 in Amherst, N.Y.

Will Bent (Dover, Mass.), David Bosco (Winchester, Mass.), Kaiden Donia (Townsend, Mass.) and Spencer Thornborough (Boxford, Mass.) all received automatic bids to camp since they were invited to U.S. National Team Development Program Evaluation Camp.

Here are the picks for Select 16 camp from the Massachusetts District. All names are listed alphabetically.