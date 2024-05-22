New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

15 players from Mass. Hockey Festival picked for Select 16 Camp

Avatar photo
By

Michael Federico made the USA Hockey Select 16 Camp. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The 2024 Mass. Hockey Festival wrapped up this past weekend at the New England Sports Center.

It was the second time participating in this event for the 2008-born players. They knew what to expect this time around.

Throughout the Final 40, they battled for spots at USA Hockey's Select 16 Camp. That will be held from July 9-15 in Amherst, N.Y.

Will Bent (Dover, Mass.), David Bosco (Winchester, Mass.), Kaiden Donia (Townsend, Mass.) and Spencer Thornborough (Boxford, Mass.) all received automatic bids to camp since they were invited to U.S. National Team Development Program Evaluation Camp.

Here are the picks for Select 16 camp from the Massachusetts District. All names are listed alphabetically.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

15 players picked from Mass. Hockey Festival for Select 17 Camp

The 2024 Mass. Hockey Festival came to a close this past weekend. For the 2007-born players, it was there last time participating in the event,…
Read More

15 players from Mass. Hockey Festival picked for Select 16 Camp

The 2024 Mass. Hockey Festival wrapped up this past weekend at the New England Sports Center. It was the second time participating in this event…
Read More

17 players from Mass. Hockey Festival picked for Select 15 Camp

The 2024 Mass. Hockey Festival wrapped up this past weekend with the Final 40 at New England Sports Center. For the 2009-born players, it was…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter