Owen McHale had a strong festival showing over the last two weekends. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The 2025 Mass. Hockey boys festival came to a close this past weekend with the Final 40 at Lovell Arena.

For 2008-born players, it was their final time at the event.

They took to the ice to battle for spots at USA Hockey's Select 17 Camp, which will be in Amherst, N.Y., from July 7-13. From there, they will hope to have a shot at making the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup team.

Here are the selections for the Massachusetts District, which is different from the New England District in the eyes of USA Hockey. All players are listed alphabetically.