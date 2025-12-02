Teagan Cohane was a standout forward for Hall/Conard last season. (Cole Schwager)

Every year, there’s a boatload of talent flowing in and out of Connecticut high school girls’ hockey.

The CHSGHA lost several of its superstars from last season, mostly to graduation. That includes New Canaan’s Maddie Tully, the reigning CHSGHA Player of the Year, and the East Catholic Co-op’s Liliana Ficaro, who is off to play college hockey at SUNY Oswego.

Still, seven players from last season’s All-State first-team will return in 2025-26, and there’s plenty more talent around Connecticut ready to step into the spotlight.

So, who will emerge as the state’s next crop of stars?

Here are 15 players to watch for once the season starts on Dec. 1: