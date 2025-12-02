15 girls MIAA hockey players to watch in 2025-26

Georgia Murray had the most productive season in program history at Bishop Feehan last winter. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Massachusetts high school hockey is never short on passion and intensity.

That’s especially true when the MIAA state tournament rolls around at the end of February.

The state championships at TD Garden are routinely one of the most exciting events on the calendar. There were plenty of high-end local high school prospects to keep track of last season.

This winter figures to be no different, even after many mainstays either graduated or moved on to the prep ranks.

Here are 15 players to watch in the MIAA this winter.