Jack Queally will be a top forward candidate on Aug. 1. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

August 1 has become a huge day on the men’s college hockey recruiting calendar, as rising juniors in high school become eligible to accept offers from Division 1 programs.

Last year was the first Aug. 1 since the CHL ruling, and there was still plenty of action. Schools didn’t recruit as many players as the year before, but there were still many ‘08s and ‘09s who went off the board.

This year could be different. It may be much quieter.

With teams becoming more used to picking older players from the CHL and top talent committing to college later, schools may not be as inclined to project on 16- and 17-year-olds.

That doesn’t mean players won’t be committing on or around Aug. 1. They certainly will this time around. But knowing that schools may be a lot pickier, I kept this list for forwards relatively short. A separate story will be done on defensemen and goalies.

These are my own rankings of how I’d look at the top ‘09 and ‘10 forwards who are now eligible to commit. I took into account how they are right now, mixed with my projections for them.

It’s never been harder to play Division 1 hockey. Let’s dive in.