var wc_add_to_cart_variation_params = {"wc_ajax_url":"/?wc-ajax=%%endpoint%%","i18n_no_matching_variations_text":"Sorry, no products matched your selection. Please choose a different combination.","i18n_make_a_selection_text":"Please select some product options before adding this product to your cart.","i18n_unavailable_text":"Sorry, this product is unavailable. Please choose a different combination.","i18n_reset_alert_text":"Your selection has been reset. Please select some product options before adding this product to your cart."};
//# sourceURL=wc-add-to-cart-variation-js-extra
var enr_frontend_params = {"ajax_url":"https://www.hockeyjournal.com/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php","is_checkout":"","is_user_logged_in":"","is_switch_request":"","cart_level_subscribed":"","subscribe_now_nonce":"20e9fe0f2f","subscribe_now_button_text":"Subscribe","single_add_to_cart_text":"Add to cart","hide_variable_limited_notice":""};
//# sourceURL=enr-frontend-js-extra
var dataLayer_content = {"pagePostType":"post","pagePostType2":"single-post","pageCategory":["boys","featured","prep-schools","prospects","college-recruiting"],"pageAttributes":["boston-college-hockey","boston-university-hockey","college-hockey","college-hockey-recruiting","hockey-east","jack-queally","mens-college-hockey","thomas-boisvert","wilson-boumedienne","zaac-charbonneau"],"pagePostAuthor":"Evan Marinofsky"};
dataLayer.push( dataLayer_content );
window.pmwDataLayer = window.pmwDataLayer || {};
window.pmwDataLayer = Object.assign(window.pmwDataLayer, {"cart":{},"cart_item_keys":{},"version":{"number":"1.63.0","pro":false,"eligible_for_updates":false,"distro":"fms","beta":false,"show":true},"pixels":{"google":{"linker":{"settings":null},"user_id":false,"analytics":{"ga4":{"measurement_id":"G-4DG8HM9202","parameters":{},"mp_active":false,"debug_mode":false,"page_load_time_tracking":false},"id_type":"post_id"},"tag_id":"G-4DG8HM9202","tag_id_suppressed":[],"tag_gateway":{"measurement_path":""},"tcf_support":false,"consent_mode":{"is_active":false,"wait_for_update":500,"ads_data_redaction":false,"url_passthrough":true}}},"shop":{"list_name":"Blog Post | 15 forwards to watch when college recruiting offer window opens on Aug. 1","list_id":"blog_post_15-forwards-to-watch-when-college-recruiting-offer-window-opens-on-aug-1","page_type":"blog_post","currency":"USD","selectors":{"addToCart":[],"beginCheckout":[]},"order_duplication_prevention":true,"view_item_list_trigger":{"test_mode":false,"background_color":"green","opacity":0.5,"repeat":true,"timeout":1000,"threshold":0.8},"variations_output":true,"begin_checkout_on_checkout_page":true,"session_active":false},"page":{"id":186859,"title":"15 forwards to watch when college recruiting offer window opens on Aug. 1","type":"post","categories":[{"term_id":4051,"name":"Boys","slug":"boys","term_group":0,"term_taxonomy_id":4051,"taxonomy":"category","description":"","parent":1251,"count":1396,"filter":"raw","term_order":"0","meta":[],"cat_ID":4051,"category_count":1396,"category_description":"","cat_name":"Boys","category_nicename":"boys","category_parent":1251},{"term_id":25,"name":"Featured","slug":"featured","term_group":0,"term_taxonomy_id":25,"taxonomy":"category","description":"","parent":0,"count":4428,"filter":"raw","term_order":"0","meta":[],"cat_ID":25,"category_count":4428,"category_description":"","cat_name":"Featured","category_nicename":"featured","category_parent":0},{"term_id":1251,"name":"Prep Schools","slug":"prep-schools","term_group":0,"term_taxonomy_id":1251,"taxonomy":"category","description":"","parent":0,"count":1999,"filter":"raw","term_order":"0","meta":[],"cat_ID":1251,"category_count":1999,"category_description":"","cat_name":"Prep Schools","category_nicename":"prep-schools","category_parent":0},{"term_id":53,"name":"Prospects","slug":"prospects","term_group":0,"term_taxonomy_id":53,"taxonomy":"category","description":"","parent":0,"count":1635,"filter":"raw","term_order":"0","meta":[],"cat_ID":53,"category_count":1635,"category_description":"","cat_name":"Prospects","category_nicename":"prospects","category_parent":0},{"term_id":4122,"name":"Recruiting","slug":"college-recruiting","term_group":0,"term_taxonomy_id":4122,"taxonomy":"category","description":"News about New England players who are being recruiting to play hockey in college.","parent":0,"count":119,"filter":"raw","term_order":"0","meta":[],"cat_ID":4122,"category_count":119,"category_description":"News about New England players who are being recruiting to play hockey in college.","cat_name":"Recruiting","category_nicename":"college-recruiting","category_parent":0}],"parent":{"id":0,"title":"15 forwards to watch when college recruiting offer window opens on Aug. 1","type":"post","categories":[{"term_id":4051,"name":"Boys","slug":"boys","term_group":0,"term_taxonomy_id":4051,"taxonomy":"category","description":"","parent":1251,"count":1396,"filter":"raw","term_order":"0","meta":[],"cat_ID":4051,"category_count":1396,"category_description":"","cat_name":"Boys","category_nicename":"boys","category_parent":1251},{"term_id":25,"name":"Featured","slug":"featured","term_group":0,"term_taxonomy_id":25,"taxonomy":"category","description":"","parent":0,"count":4428,"filter":"raw","term_order":"0","meta":[],"cat_ID":25,"category_count":4428,"category_description":"","cat_name":"Featured","category_nicename":"featured","category_parent":0},{"term_id":1251,"name":"Prep Schools","slug":"prep-schools","term_group":0,"term_taxonomy_id":1251,"taxonomy":"category","description":"","parent":0,"count":1999,"filter":"raw","term_order":"0","meta":[],"cat_ID":1251,"category_count":1999,"category_description":"","cat_name":"Prep Schools","category_nicename":"prep-schools","category_parent":0},{"term_id":53,"name":"Prospects","slug":"prospects","term_group":0,"term_taxonomy_id":53,"taxonomy":"category","description":"","parent":0,"count":1635,"filter":"raw","term_order":"0","meta":[],"cat_ID":53,"category_count":1635,"category_description":"","cat_name":"Prospects","category_nicename":"prospects","category_parent":0},{"term_id":4122,"name":"Recruiting","slug":"college-recruiting","term_group":0,"term_taxonomy_id":4122,"taxonomy":"category","description":"News about New England players who are being recruiting to play hockey in college.","parent":0,"count":119,"filter":"raw","term_order":"0","meta":[],"cat_ID":4122,"category_count":119,"category_description":"News about New England players who are being recruiting to play hockey in college.","cat_name":"Recruiting","category_nicename":"college-recruiting","category_parent":0}]}},"general":{"user_logged_in":false,"scroll_tracking_thresholds":[],"page_id":186859,"exclude_domains":[],"server_2_server":{"active":false,"skip_empty_events":true,"always_send_s2s":false,"user_agent_exclude_patterns":[],"ip_exclude_list":[],"pageview_event_s2s":{"is_active":false,"pixels":[]}},"ssp":{"active":false,"events_url":"","fallback_to_wc":true,"domain_token":"","session_id":"9fd301ba-0a7e-4471-bdb0-241eb4f6bd64","quota_exceeded":false},"consent_management":{"explicit_consent":false},"lazy_load_pmw":false,"chunk_base_path":"https://www.hockeyjournal.com/wp-content/plugins/woocommerce-google-adwords-conversion-tracking-tag/js/public/free/","modules":{"load_deprecated_functions":true}}});
Jack Queally will be a top forward candidate on Aug. 1. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)
August 1 has become a huge day on the men’s college hockey recruiting calendar, as rising juniors in high school become eligible to accept offers from Division 1 programs.
Last year was the first Aug. 1 since the CHL ruling, and there was still plenty of action. Schools didn’t recruit as many players as the year before, but there were still many ‘08s and ‘09s who went off the board.
This year could be different. It may be much quieter.
With teams becoming more used to picking older players from the CHL and top talent committing to college later, schools may not be as inclined to project on 16- and 17-year-olds.
That doesn’t mean players won’t be committing on or around Aug. 1. They certainly will this time around. But knowing that schools may be a lot pickier, I kept this list for forwards relatively short. A separate story will be done on defensemen and goalies.
These are my own rankings of how I’d look at the top ‘09 and ‘10 forwards who are now eligible to commit. I took into account how they are right now, mixed with my projections for them.
It’s never been harder to play Division 1 hockey. Let’s dive in.
var gform_i18n = {"datepicker":{"days":{"monday":"Mo","tuesday":"Tu","wednesday":"We","thursday":"Th","friday":"Fr","saturday":"Sa","sunday":"Su"},"months":{"january":"January","february":"February","march":"March","april":"April","may":"May","june":"June","july":"July","august":"August","september":"September","october":"October","november":"November","december":"December"},"firstDay":1,"iconText":"Select date"}};
var gf_legacy_multi = [];
var gform_gravityforms = {"strings":{"invalid_file_extension":"This type of file is not allowed. Must be one of the following:","file_uploaded":"File uploaded","delete_file":"Delete this file","in_progress":"in progress","file_exceeds_limit":"File exceeds size limit","illegal_extension":"This type of file is not allowed.","max_reached":"Maximum number of files reached","unknown_error":"There was a problem while saving the file on the server","currently_uploading":"Please wait for the uploading to complete","cancel":"Cancel","cancel_upload":"Cancel this upload","cancelled":"Cancelled","error":"Error","message":"Message"},"vars":{"images_url":"https://www.hockeyjournal.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms/images"}};
var gf_global = {"gf_currency_config":{"name":"U.S. Dollar","symbol_left":"$","symbol_right":"","symbol_padding":"","thousand_separator":",","decimal_separator":".","decimals":2,"code":"USD"},"base_url":"https://www.hockeyjournal.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms","number_formats":[],"spinnerUrl":"https://www.hockeyjournal.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms/images/spinner.svg","version_hash":"f6395c28898bf709a95a6603e719867f","strings":{"newRowAdded":"New row added.","rowRemoved":"Row removed","formSaved":"The form has been saved. The content contains the link to return and complete the form."}};
//# sourceURL=gform_gravityforms-js-extra
var gform_theme_config = {"common":{"form":{"honeypot":{"version_hash":"f6395c28898bf709a95a6603e719867f"},"ajax":{"ajaxurl":"https://www.hockeyjournal.com/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php","ajax_submission_nonce":"5573e289ba","i18n":{"step_announcement":"Step %1$s of %2$s, %3$s","unknown_error":"There was an unknown error processing your request. Please try again.","error_403":"The request was blocked (403 error) for unknown security reasons. Remove any code-like text (scripts or DB queries) and try again."}}}},"hmr_dev":"","public_path":"https://www.hockeyjournal.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms/assets/js/dist/","config_nonce":"236e30fabe"};
//# sourceURL=gform_gravityforms_theme-js-extra