Juniors

15 former prep players, locals who are starting strong in the QMJHL

Jude Herron has nine points in 13 games for Charlottetown to begin the season. (Charlottetown Islanders)

We took a look at former prep players and locals in the USHL on Monday. Now, it's time to turn our attention to the QMJHL.

In years past, a story like this would've been laughed off. Before the CHL ruling, players couldn't play in the QMJHL (or the OHL and WHL) and be eligible to play NCAA Division 1 hockey. New England prospects, who the QMJHL has regional rights to, rarely went north to the QMJHL.

Now it's different. Players can go to those leagues and still play Division 1 college hockey.

This is the first full season post-CHL ruling, so it's interesting to see how locals are faring on a new frontier. The QMJHL is typically a higher-scoring league than the USHL.

Through just over a month of action, here are 15 players starting strong.

Let's dive in.

