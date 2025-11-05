15 former prep players, locals who are starting strong in the QMJHL

Jude Herron has nine points in 13 games for Charlottetown to begin the season. (Charlottetown Islanders)

We took a look at former prep players and locals in the USHL on Monday. Now, it's time to turn our attention to the QMJHL.

In years past, a story like this would've been laughed off. Before the CHL ruling, players couldn't play in the QMJHL (or the OHL and WHL) and be eligible to play NCAA Division 1 hockey. New England prospects, who the QMJHL has regional rights to, rarely went north to the QMJHL.

Now it's different. Players can go to those leagues and still play Division 1 college hockey.

This is the first full season post-CHL ruling, so it's interesting to see how locals are faring on a new frontier. The QMJHL is typically a higher-scoring league than the USHL.

Through just over a month of action, here are 15 players starting strong.

Let's dive in.