14 uncommitted standout 16Us from River Rats Jamboree

Colten Simas scored a slew of goals for the Providence Capitals. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The River Rats Jamboree was Sunday through Tuesday, which means — in the hockey world — summer is officially (and unfortunately) over.

Fall hockey is upon us, as the Rats Jamboree is always the event that kicks off the autumn slate.

Games were hosted at several rinks across Massachusetts for the 13U, 14U, 15O, 16U and 18U levels. There were several Division 1 and Division 3 college coaches, as well as a plethora of NHL and junior scouts. It was packed.

I spent my time watching the uncommitted 18U prospects, which you can read here for forwards and here for defenders, as well as uncommitted 16U players.

Here are the teams I watched...

  • Mid Fairfield
  • Providence Capitals
  • Yale Jr. Bulldogs
  • Cape Cod Whalers
  • Neponset Valley River Rats
  • Connecticut Jr. Rangers
  • East Coast Militia
  • North Suburban Wings
  • Long Island Royals

Let's dive into the standout uncommitted 16U prospects from the jamboree.

18U RIVER RATS JAMBOREE STANDOUTS: 12 top defenders | 11 star forwards

