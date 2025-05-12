Austin Wu loads up for a shot at the Mass. Hockey boys festival. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — The top 2010-born players in Massachusetts took part in their first Mass. Hockey boys festival this past weekend.

Four teams took to the ice to play against one another over the three days at New England Sports Center. From there, players hope to get a spot in the Final 40, which is held next weekend at Lovell Arena on Saturday and Sunday.

This was my first viewing of the '10s altogether. Since the '08s, '09s and '10s played simultaneously over three days, I spent one day with each group. Friday was my day watching the '10s.

I'll reserve my overall judgement on the group for later. These are just some first impressions below.

Let's dive into some forwards who stood out. A separate story will be done on defensemen.