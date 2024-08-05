New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

14 standouts from 2010s at 2024 Crimson Combine

Avatar photo
By

Close up of hockey puck and stick during a match with players in the background.
The class of 2010-born players impressed last week at the Crimson Combine. (Getty Images)

BOSTON — As the 2024-25 season nears, another birth year comes into focus: the 2010s.

To this point, 2009-born players have been the youngest prospects we tracked and watched. They were the U14s last season. Now, as they move to 15O, the '10s become U14s. Many begin high school hockey this fall.

Last week, Harvard hosted its Crimson Combine for players from the 2009-12 birth years. I focused on the 2010s, who took the ice Thursday and Friday. It was my first viewing of 2010 prospects.

Many of these players showed themselves as strong future prep prospects.

Here are 13 players who stood out from the birth year.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Close up of hockey puck and stick during a match with players in the background.

14 standouts from 2010s at 2024 Crimson Combine

BOSTON — As the 2024-25 season nears, another birth year comes into focus: the 2010s. To this point, 2009-born players have been the youngest prospects…
Read More

College hockey recruiting: Live updates from start of 2024 commitment season

When the clock struck midnight on Aug. 1, rising juniors in high school became eligible to commit to colleges. That means the recruiting hot stove…
Read More

7 takeaways from the first two days of college hockey recruiting

It's been a busy past two days on the college hockey recruiting scene. The floodgates opened once the clock hit midnight on Aug. 1, allowing…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter