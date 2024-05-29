14 New England District players picked for girls Select 16/17 Camp

Lindsay Stepnowski (South Glastonbury, Conn.) scored 18 points for Loomis Chaffee last season. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The New England District will have plenty of representation at USA Hockey's girls Select 16/17 Camp.

In total, 152 of the country's best players from the 2007 and 2008 birth years (80 forwards, 56 defenders and 16 goalies) will compete at Miami University (Ohio) from July 19-24.

USA Hockey will evaluate players at the 16/17 Select Camp for the remaining open spots at USA Hockey's girls Under-18 Select Camp, which will be at the Northwood School in Lake Placid, N.Y., from Aug. 4-9.

Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont make up the New England District, which is separate from Massachusetts in the eyes of USA Hockey. New England will send 14 players to the Select 16/17 camp after making their evaluations at its girls festival earlier this month.

Here are the selections, listed alphabetically.