New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

14 players from New England District selected for 2025 Select 16 Camp

Avatar photo
By

Brody Berard is a top '09 defenseman from the New England District. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

When USA Hockey's Select 16 takes place in Buffalo from June 25 to July 1, 14 New England District players will take to the ice. 

The top 2009-born players from the New England District were at the International Skating Center of Connecticut in Simsbury, Conn., this past weekend, battling for spots. The district comprises every state in the region except for Massachusetts, which is its own district, according to USA Hockey.

Similar to last season, USA Hockey gave New England eight forward spots, five on defense and one goalie. 

It’s also important to note that these players don’t all play on one team — USA Hockey scatters them among players from other regions.

There are still options for some players who didn’t make it to get at-large bids.

Here are the selections. We’ve organized it by player name, team and hometown.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Kimee Duplessis

12 uncommitted players to watch at 2025 Mass. Hockey girls festival

When the Mass. Hockey girls festival kicks off for all players on Friday, everyone will be competing for spots in the Final 40 next month.…
Read More

16 players from New England District selected for 2025 Select 15 Camp

USA Hockey's Select 15 Camp is a big deal. It's the first big showcase for the U.S. National Team Development Program to view. It gives…
Read More

14 players from New England District selected for 2025 Select 16 Camp

When USA Hockey's Select 16 takes place in Buffalo from June 25 to July 1, 14 New England District players will take to the ice.…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter