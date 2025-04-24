Brody Berard is a top '09 defenseman from the New England District. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

When USA Hockey's Select 16 takes place in Buffalo from June 25 to July 1, 14 New England District players will take to the ice.

The top 2009-born players from the New England District were at the International Skating Center of Connecticut in Simsbury, Conn., this past weekend, battling for spots. The district comprises every state in the region except for Massachusetts, which is its own district, according to USA Hockey.

Similar to last season, USA Hockey gave New England eight forward spots, five on defense and one goalie.

It’s also important to note that these players don’t all play on one team — USA Hockey scatters them among players from other regions.

There are still options for some players who didn’t make it to get at-large bids.

Here are the selections. We’ve organized it by player name, team and hometown.