While Myles Brosnan is an '07, he's a sophomore Division 1 colleges should be after. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

We've looked at the forwards. Now it's time to shift focus to defensemen and goalies.

Beginning Jan. 1, Division 1 college hockey programs can contact high school sophomores to show interest. They can't make formal offers until Aug. 1.

College coaches are all about projections — and that can be tough when it comes to 15- and 16-year-olds. These players likely won't arrive at the college they commit to for three to five years. So, when they're evaluating defensemen, size and skating are big factors.

Goalies are the most difficult. For a Division 1 program to commit a goalie as a rising junior in high school, they've got to be real good.

Let's dive in.