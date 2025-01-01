New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

14 defensemen, goalie prospects who should get calls from Division 1 colleges on Jan. 1

Avatar photo
By

While Myles Brosnan is an '07, he's a sophomore Division 1 colleges should be after. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

We've looked at the forwards. Now it's time to shift focus to defensemen and goalies.

Beginning Jan. 1, Division 1 college hockey programs can contact high school sophomores to show interest. They can't make formal offers until Aug. 1.

College coaches are all about projections — and that can be tough when it comes to 15- and 16-year-olds. These players likely won't arrive at the college they commit to for three to five years. So, when they're evaluating defensemen, size and skating are big factors.

Goalies are the most difficult. For a Division 1 program to commit a goalie as a rising junior in high school, they've got to be real good.

Let's dive in.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Hingham

9 standout forwards from the final day of 4th Tenney Cup

KINGSTON, Mass. — Some of the state's best girls high school hockey teams rang in the new year with the conclusion of the fourth annual…
Read More

14 defensemen, goalie prospects who should get calls from Division 1 colleges on Jan. 1

We've looked at the forwards. Now it's time to shift focus to defensemen and goalies. Beginning Jan. 1, Division 1 college hockey programs can contact…
Read More

How John Fusco plans to make the most of his final year at Dartmouth

It’s the last go-around in ECAC Hockey for Dartmouth College senior defenseman John Fusco (Westwood, Mass.), and he couldn’t be more ready. He was the…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter